NSC uncovers China-linked espionage operations in PH

The National Security Council (NSC) disclosed that it has uncovered espionage operations and foreign-directed malign activities in the country linked to the People’s Republic of China.

The NSC described the matter as a “serious national security concern,” involving the alleged participation of Filipino nationals in espionage activities connected to Chinese intelligence operations.

However, the council assured the public that the activities of the individuals involved have already been addressed and terminated.

“For reasons of national security, we cannot discuss identities, methods, or timelines so as not to jeopardize ongoing operations. Nonetheless, necessary actions have been taken against the individuals concerned — all Filipino nationals — who have all confessed their complicity in espionage activities and are cooperating with authorities,” the NSC said.

The individuals were apprehended through joint operations conducted by various national government agencies under the Insider Threat Program.

According to the NSC, the program aims to safeguard sensitive national security information, capabilities, and operations from foreign espionage, coercion, or malicious compromise. It covers government agencies that handle classified or sensitive data.

The council added that existing safeguards remain in place and that security agencies continue to be proactive and vigilant, resulting in successful counterintelligence operations.

In the same statement, the NSC urged Congress to prioritize the passage of two proposed measures: a new Anti-Espionage Bill to replace Commonwealth Act 616, and the Anti-Foreign Malign Influence and Interference Act.

The council said the proposed laws would strengthen the country’s ability to protect its sovereignty, democratic institutions, and national security from covert or deceptive foreign state activities.

“When passed into law, these measures would expand the investigative powers of the government, allow the prevention and disruption of hostile operations and networks, and protect our sensitive information and critical infrastructure,” the NSC said.