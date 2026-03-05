DMW thanks UAE, Middle East host countries for protecting OFWs amid tensions

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates and other Middle Eastern host nations for helping ensure the safety of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) amid rising tensions in the region.

Hans Leo Cacdac thanked the UAE government and local authorities in Dubai for their continued support and protection of Filipinos living and working there.

The statement came as Cacdac led the welcome of 299 Filipino returnees from Dubai. He acknowledged the safety protocols and defense measures implemented by host countries to protect foreign nationals during the ongoing regional crisis.

The DMW chief also assured that the agency, together with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), will continue coordinating with other government agencies to provide assistance and repatriation support to affected Filipinos.

The efforts form part of the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure the safety and welfare of overseas Filipino workers during the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.