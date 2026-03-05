DMW, OWWA warn public vs. fake ₱150,000 OFW aid claim online

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have warned the public about false information circulating online claiming that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) can receive ₱150,000 in financial assistance.

Authorities clarified that the supposed aid program is not real, urging the public to be cautious about misleading posts and videos spreading on social media. Some of the materials, they said, even use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to make the claims appear legitimate.

The agencies stressed that while the ₱150,000 assistance being promoted online is fake, legitimate programs and benefits are available to OWWA members. These include financial aid for OFWs in distress, livelihood and reintegration programs for workers returning to the Philippines, as well as training support, scholarships, and upskilling opportunities.

Officials encouraged the public to verify information by checking announcements from the official pages of DMW and OWWA.

They also reminded Filipinos to remain vigilant against fake news and rely only on verified government sources for accurate updates on programs and assistance for migrant workers.