UAE maintains defensive posture amid repeated Iranian attacks

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reaffirmed that it has made no changes to its defensive posture despite enduring repeated attacks from Iran.

The UAE has faced over 1,000 attacks, more than all other targeted countries combined, all of which were successfully intercepted and neutralized by the UAE Armed Forces with professionalism, efficiency, and distinction.

Emphasizing its stance of neutrality, the UAE reiterated that it is not a party to the ongoing conflict and has not allowed the use of its territory, territorial waters, or airspace for any attacks against Iran.

This aligns with the country’s longstanding policy of good neighborliness, de-escalation, and adherence to the United Nations Charter.

The UAE also stressed its legitimate right to self-defense under international law and the UN Charter. Authorities called on media outlets to exercise journalistic responsibility and to rely on official, credible sources to prevent the dissemination of inaccurate or misleading reports.