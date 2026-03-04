UAE airports partially reopen, over 20,000 travelers set to depart

Airports in the United Arab Emirates have partially reopened, allowing more than 20,000 travelers, mostly foreign tourists, including Filipinos, to proceed with their departure plans.

In a Facebook post, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the “commencement of exceptional flight operations at UAE airports,” in line with schedules released by airlines to affected passengers and destinations.

The GCAA advised passengers whose flights were disrupted not to go to the airport unless they have been contacted by their respective airlines to avoid congestion and ensure smooth processing. The advisory was issued late Monday night (UAE time).

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai described the development as welcome news for Filipinos in the UAE but cautioned that the situation remains fluid amid the rapidly evolving conflict involving US-Israeli forces and Iran.

Consul General Ambrosio Brian Enciso III, head of the Philippine mission in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has yet to confirm whether the partial reopening will immediately lead to the repatriation of Filipinos to the Philippines.

Earlier, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said repatriation efforts in the Middle East remain challenging as several airports in the region are not yet fully operational.

Of the more than 1,000 Filipinos in the Middle East who have requested repatriation, Marcos said the largest number, 586 individuals, are from Dubai.

The UAE shut down its airspace on March 1, 2026, following Iranian attacks on civilian facilities, including Dubai International Airport (DXB). Operations resumed with the first departing flight late Tuesday, March 2.

Flights have also resumed at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Zayed International Airport (AUH), and Sharjah International Airport (SHJ).