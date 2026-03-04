Latest NewsNews

Suntay apologizes to Anne Curtis over hearing remark, but stands by ‘analogy’

Quezon City Representative Bong Suntay has apologized to Anne Curtis and to those offended by his remarks during the House Committee on Justice deliberations on the impeachment complaints against Sara Duterte, though he maintained that his statement was meant only as an analogy.

In an interview Wednesday, Suntay said he did not intend to offend anyone when he used Curtis in an example to illustrate his argument that “desire” or “imagination” alone cannot be considered an impeachable offense.

He acknowledged that some people may have found the comparison inappropriate but stressed that there was no malicious intent behind his comment. The lawmaker said he was sorry if his words hurt anyone, including the actress, adding that the scenario he described was purely fictional and only meant to make a point.

Despite the apology, Suntay said he still stands by the analogy he used, explaining that it was intended to demonstrate how statements can sometimes be taken out of context.

Meanwhile, Perci Cendaña called on Suntay to issue a public apology and undergo gender sensitivity training, saying remarks that objectify women should have no place in Congress.

Cendaña also emphasized the need for lawmakers to help create safe spaces and promote respect for women, especially as they craft policies that influence society.

Sarah Elago also criticized Suntay’s remarks, warning that statements portraying women as objects of “desire” or “imagination” can reinforce harmful attitudes and normalize disrespect toward women.

