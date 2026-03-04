Sharjah Police warn against misinformation amid rising global tensions

As international tensions escalate, so does the spread of unverified information, Sharjah Police have warned. Forwarded messages, viral videos, and voice notes circulate across social media and messaging apps within seconds, but not all are accurate.

Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Al Midfa of the Media and Security Awareness Department said misinformation often travels faster than facts during crises.

“Anonymous messages and recycled videos can mislead the public and create unnecessary panic,” he said, urging residents to rely only on official and credible sources.

Authorities emphasized that individuals play a critical role in curbing the spread of false information. Residents are advised to verify the source before sharing content, confirm the authenticity of videos and images, and avoid forwarding claims attributed vaguely to “a friend of a friend.”

“Pausing before posting is not silence — it is civic responsibility,” Lt. Col. Al Midfa added.

He reminded the public that spreading false information against state authorities, especially during emergencies, carries serious legal consequences, including a minimum of two years’ imprisonment and fines of up to Dh200,000.

Sharjah Police called on residents to prioritize awareness and accountability, saying that responsible information sharing is essential for public trust and community security.