DMW assists 885 OFWs after Middle East flight cancellations

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has provided assistance to 885 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) bound for the Middle East whose flights were cancelled amid escalating tensions in the region.

According to Patricia Yvonne Caunan of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the affected workers were given support such as temporary hotel accommodations, transportation, and tickets to return to their home provinces while waiting for new travel arrangements.

Caunan said many of the workers were caught off guard by the sudden cancellations. To further assist stranded passengers, the agency strengthened its airport hotlines, particularly at Ninoy Aquino International Airport and other international gateways across the country.

Meanwhile, Hans Leo Cacdac said more than 1,800 OFWs already in various Middle East locations have received assistance such as food aid, financial support, and temporary shelter since air strikes began on February 28.

The government also arranged online medical consultations through the Department of Health and improved communication channels between OFWs and their families with help from the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

Authorities said mass repatriation has not yet been approved due to the closure of airspace in several Middle Eastern countries. However, officials are exploring alternative options for workers who wish to return home.

Latest data show that around 1,200 OFWs have already expressed their intention to be repatriated, though officials continue to verify these requests as some workers may later decide to remain abroad.

