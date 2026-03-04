Comelec suspends overseas voter registration in Israel, Iran amid rising tensions

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has temporarily suspended overseas voter registration activities in Israel and Iran due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In an advisory released Wednesday, the poll body said consular services related to voter registration in Israel will be paused from March 4 to March 7, 2026. Meanwhile, registration activities in Iran are suspended until further notice.

Despite the move, Comelec clarified that overseas voter registration will continue in other Middle Eastern countries.

The commission also urged Filipinos in the region to remain alert and rely only on verified information from official government sources such as the Department of Foreign Affairs and Philippine embassies or consulates.

Overseas voter registration for the 2028 Philippine national elections resumed on December 1, 2025 and is scheduled to run until September 30, 2027.

The suspension comes as regional tensions intensified following military operations by the United States and Israel targeting Iran, prompting safety concerns for Filipinos in affected areas.

Earlier, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said more than 1,000 Filipinos in the region have already requested repatriation amid the ongoing conflict.