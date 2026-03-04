Baste Duterte says family ready for any eventuality on Duterte’s ICC case

Davao Mayor Sebastian Duterte said the Duterte family is prepared for “any eventuality” as the International Criminal Court (ICC) weighs whether the case against former president Rodrigo Duterte will move forward to trial.

Speaking to reporters and supporters after visiting his father at the ICC detention facility in The Hague, the Davao City mayor said the family is bracing for whatever ruling the court may issue.

He also expressed skepticism toward the ICC, saying he does not trust the tribunal handling the case related to thousands of killings during the former president’s anti-drug campaign. Baste questioned the legal process that led to his father’s detention in the Netherlands, claiming that proper procedures were not followed.

During the visit, he said he and his father avoided discussing the ongoing hearings, choosing instead to talk about everyday matters. Legal matters related to the case, he added, are largely being handled by his sister, Sara Duterte.

The former president earlier asked the ICC to excuse him from attending the confirmation of charges hearing, citing his age and frailty. In a letter to the court, Duterte said he does not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction over him and expressed concern about participating in proceedings he might struggle to remember.

The 80-year-old former leader also acknowledged the possibility that he could die in prison but said his loyalty would always remain with the Philippines.

Baste noted that the situation in detention has been difficult for his father, saying it is natural for anyone placed in detention to experience emotional and physical strain.

The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I concluded the four-day confirmation of charges hearing on February 27. Judges are expected to issue a written decision within 60 days on whether the case will proceed to trial.