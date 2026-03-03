Typo on WhatsApp lands man before Sharjah Court over ‘electronic insult’ case

A minor spelling mistake in a WhatsApp exchange has escalated into a legal case, with an Arab man appearing before the Sharjah Misdemeanour Court on charges of electronic insult.

According to court records, the complaint was filed by an individual identified as B.F., who alleged that he was insulted through messages sent via WhatsApp. Authorities proceeded with legal action, leading to the defendant’s court appearance.

The accused denied deliberately insulting the complainant. He told the court that they had no personal relationship and had only communicated through a vehicle-sales website before continuing their discussion on WhatsApp. The two had never met in person.

He explained that the word cited in the complaint was a typographical error rather than an intentional offensive remark. The defendant also asked the court for more time to attempt an amicable settlement.

The court has since adjourned the proceedings to give both parties an opportunity to reconcile.