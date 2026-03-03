Senate push resolution to protect OFWs in Middle East

Twenty-two senators have signed a proposed resolution urging the government to immediately implement measures to protect overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and to adopt interventions to mitigate potential economic fallout.

Under proposed Senate Resolution No. 325, lawmakers stressed that heightened tensions and air travel disruptions in the region directly affect the safety, mobility, and welfare of OFWs.

The senators also warned that the conflict could disrupt global oil supply, potentially triggering domestic fuel price volatility and affecting exporters, supply chains, transport costs, food inflation, and overall economic activity.

“There is an urgent need to activate and expand existing targeted fuel assistance programs for vulnerable sectors, including public transport drivers and agriculture and fisheries beneficiaries, using available appropriations in accordance with existing budget rules,” the resolution read.

The measure seeks to express the sense of the Senate in urging the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and relevant foreign service posts to intensify travel advisories and crisis communications for OFWs. It also calls on the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), along with other concerned agencies and recruitment firms, to strengthen monitoring and welfare measures.

Lawmakers likewise proposed considering the temporary suspension or reduction of fuel excise taxes under clearly defined parameters and urged targeted assistance for Philippine exporters adversely affected by trade and logistics disruptions.

All senators signed the resolution except Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano and Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

Senator Erwin Tulfo, chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said a hearing will be held on Friday, March 6, to tackle the issue.

Tulfo said concerned agencies—including the DFA, DMW, Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Transportation (DOTr), and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)—will be invited to attend.

“It’s legislation, in aid of legislation, how to resolve these issues and be prepared. We have to prepare for any eventualities. If this crisis drags on, what do we have to do? We will ask these various agencies—what’s in store? Are we ready for this?” Tulfo said at a press conference.

“We are not OFWs, let’s not forget, ladies and gentlemen, but we will be affected within the next few days,” he added.