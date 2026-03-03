OFW injured in Kuwait airport blast – DMW

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) sustained minor injuries following an explosion at Kuwait airport amid tensions between the United States and Iran, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said the OFW, who works at the airport, suffered minor neck wounds and has since been discharged from the hospital.

Earlier, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. confirmed the death of a Filipino caregiver in Israel who was killed in an airstrike.

Cacdac said around 100 Filipinos in Dubai and Israel have so far expressed their intention to return to the Philippines.

While there is currently no mandatory repatriation order in place, the DMW continues to process individual repatriation requests and is closely monitoring developments on the ground.

He noted that it is not yet time for mass repatriation due to airspace closures and flight disruptions in parts of the region.

The DMW is also providing assistance to Filipinos affected by flight cancellations in the Philippines and in transit hubs such as Hong Kong.

For Filipinos currently in the Philippines who are scheduled to return to work in the Middle East, Cacdac said the government’s top priority remains their safety.

He advised affected workers to stay with their families for the meantime as authorities continue to assess the situation.