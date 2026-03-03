Marcos urges restraint in Middle East tensions

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. called on all parties involved in the escalating tensions in the Middle East to exercise restraint, expressing hope that hostilities would end swiftly through a ceasefire.

In a press conference, Marcos clarified that the Philippines will not formally call for a ceasefire, stressing that the country is not a party to the ongoing conflict.

“We are not a party to any of this. Of course, we want the fighting to stop. But the Philippines is not going to call for a ceasefire,” he said.

Marcos emphasized that only those directly involved in the conflict can initiate a ceasefire, noting that the Philippines’ involvement is limited to ensuring the welfare of its nationals in the region.

“The only people who can call for a ceasefire are those who are involved. We are only involved tangentially, because of our people who are there,” he added.

The President said the Philippines has conveyed its support for countries under attack and reiterated hopes that the crisis would be resolved as soon as possible. He also underscored ongoing coordination efforts to safeguard Filipinos abroad.

“But let me say this: if it will help, let’s hope for a ceasefire. We ask all parties to show restraint and bring this to a close as quickly as possible,” Marcos said.

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran over the weekend, accusing Tehran of developing nuclear weapons intended for use against them.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised Filipinos in Iran and Israel to shelter in place and avoid high-risk areas, with both countries currently under Alert Level 2.

Meanwhile, the Department of National Defense clarified that the tensions do not pose a direct threat to the Philippines, as the country is not involved in the conflict.