Marcos says Middle East repatriation not yet possible amid airport shutdowns

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said the government cannot yet proceed with evacuation efforts for Filipinos in conflict-affected parts of the Middle East, citing closed airports and ongoing military operations.

The president reported that 1,416 Filipinos have formally asked to return home. The largest number of requests came from Israel (297), Dubai (586), Abu Dhabi (270), and Bahrain (231), with smaller groups from Jordan (22) and Iran (10).

Marcos explained that those seeking assistance fall into two categories: overseas Filipino workers who had already finished their contracts but became stranded when flights were suspended, and residents hoping to leave areas now considered high-risk.

Despite the growing number of requests, he stressed that organizing repatriation flights would be too dangerous at this time. Several airports are either closed or reportedly under threat, and parts of the region have been designated as no-fly zones due to active combat. He also raised concerns about the possibility of civilian aircraft being mistakenly targeted amid heightened military activity.

For now, the government is advising Filipinos in affected areas to remain indoors and steer clear of potential danger. Authorities are continuing to assess developments and will arrange evacuation flights once travel can be carried out safely.