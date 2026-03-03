Latest NewsNews

Marcos pushes energy cutback plan as oil price risks loom

With rising instability abroad threatening global fuel markets, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered government offices nationwide to immediately scale down energy use and appealed to citizens to do the same.

The directive comes amid fears that prolonged tensions in the Middle East could squeeze oil supply and trigger higher fuel costs locally.

Marcos said all state agencies have been tasked to identify concrete steps to lower electricity and fuel consumption. He emphasized that conservation should not stop at government offices, urging households and businesses to practice responsible energy use as well.

While the president expressed hope that the international crisis will ease soon, he acknowledged the need to prepare for a prolonged impact. He assured the public that oil reserves and essential goods remain stable, but noted that preventive steps are necessary to soften the effect of potential price spikes.

Among the immediate suggestions: maximize public transportation, reduce unnecessary power use, and practice carpooling instead of driving solo.

More detailed conservation guidelines and advisories are expected to follow.

