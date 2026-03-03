Latest NewsNews

Lawmaker’s Anne Curtis remark struck from record during impeachment hearing

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago

Members of the House Committee on Justice rebuked Bong Suntay after he made an unsolicited remark about actress Anne Curtis during deliberations on the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Suntay had been defending Duterte’s earlier comment about being a so-called “designated survivor” and argued that merely expressing a thought—even if controversial—does not amount to a crime. To illustrate his point, he recounted seeing Curtis at a hotel and described having private “imaginings,” insisting that a person cannot be charged for what they think.

His analogy immediately drew objections from lawmakers. Justice panel chair Belle Zamora moved to strike the statement from the official record, calling it inappropriate and irrelevant to the impeachment proceedings.

Manila 6th District Representative Benny Abante backed the motion, while Zamora later stressed that such remarks were especially improper at the start of Women’s Month. She described the comment as unnecessary, offensive, and unbecoming of a member of Congress.

Despite maintaining that his statement was neither immoral nor illegal, Suntay’s remarks were ultimately expunged from the hearing records after the panel approved Zamora’s motion.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1436005146

Dubai Police warn public vs. scammers posing as ‘crisis management’ Officials

2 mins ago
644238740 1221853916781738 3752726358448889879 n

DTI, DMW to strengthen livelihood support programs for OFWs

4 mins ago
iStock 1934523700 1

Typo on WhatsApp lands man before Sharjah Court over ‘electronic insult’ case

16 mins ago
646284330 1342991041186952 5751450821917203673 n

Marcos pushes energy cutback plan as oil price risks loom

49 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button