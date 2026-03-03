Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Gulf States, US Condemn Iran’s missile, drone strikes

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo34 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United States strongly condemn Iran’s missile and drone attacks across the region, including the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

The strikes targeted sovereign territories, endangered civilians, and damaged infrastructure. These actions violate the sovereignty of multiple nations, escalate tensions, and threaten regional stability.

The countries reaffirm their right to self-defense, stand united in protecting their citizens and territories, and highlight the effectiveness of air and missile defense cooperation in preventing greater loss of life and destruction.

