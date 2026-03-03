GCAA begin exceptional flight operations for stranded passengers

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced the start of exceptional flight operations at airports across the United Arab Emirates, allowing stranded passengers affected by recent regional developments to depart according to schedules provided by their airlines.

Passengers are advised not to go to airports until they have been contacted with confirmed flight details to prevent congestion and ensure smooth processing.

The GCAA thanked travelers for their cooperation, stressing that following the instructions is crucial for maintaining orderly airport operations.