Dubai Police warn public vs. scammers posing as ‘crisis management’ Officials

Dubai Police has issued a fresh warning to residents about fraudsters pretending to be officials from a so-called “Dubai Crisis Management” department and falsely claiming ties with authorities.

According to police, scammers are taking advantage of ongoing developments to contact residents and trick them into revealing sensitive personal data. Among the information being targeted are UAE Pass login credentials and Emirates ID details.

Authorities cautioned that disclosing such information could enable criminals to carry out SIM swap fraud schemes, potentially allowing them to access victims’ mobile banking apps and drain bank accounts.

Dubai Police emphasized that legitimate government entities will never request passwords, verification codes, or confidential information through phone calls or text messages.

Residents are urged to avoid sharing personal or financial details with unknown callers and to report suspected fraud immediately by calling 901 or filing a complaint through the official eCrime platform.