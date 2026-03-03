DTI, DMW to strengthen livelihood support programs for OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) have reaffirmed their commitment to expand livelihood and entrepreneurship opportunities for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

During a flag-raising ceremony and the kickoff of National Women’s Month at the DMW central office in Mandaluyong City, DTI Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque emphasized the importance of helping OFWs maximize their hard-earned income by investing in sustainable ventures that can secure their families’ future.

Roque said DTI has developed programs that will work in tandem with DMW initiatives, aiming to provide OFWs with better access to business training, financial literacy, and enterprise development support.

She highlighted that behind every remittance sent home is a parent or family member who has sacrificed comfort and time with loved ones to build a better life for their family. Recognizing this, she underscored the need to honor OFWs as modern-day heroes by ensuring they are equipped with opportunities beyond overseas employment.

The strengthened collaboration aligns with the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to further enhance government support systems and livelihood programs for Filipino migrant workers.