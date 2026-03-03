DND warns vs AI-generated disinformation on Middle East Conflict

The Department of National Defense (DND) warned the public against AI-generated videos and similar materials spreading false narratives about the conflict in the Middle East.

In a Facebook post, the agency disowned a circulating AI-generated video and called for heightened vigilance against disinformation and unverified content.

“We urge vigilance against disinformation and condemn those who unnecessarily rouse panic during these circumstances,” the DND said.

“We enjoin the public to refrain from sharing unverified materials and obtain information only from reliable sources,” it added.

The post included a screenshot of the AI-generated video, which featured a photo of DND Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.. The caption falsely claimed that Teodoro had expressed concern that the Philippines might be directly affected by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

“At the moment, the conflict is contained within the Middle East and there is no credible threat to our territory, as well as to Filipinos and foreign citizens in the Philippines,” the DND reiterated.

The agency stressed that such false information is harmful and causes unnecessary confusion among the public.

“Rest assured that the DND remains ready to respond to possible contingencies to safeguard the welfare of Filipinos should conditions warrant further action,” it said.

Earlier, the DND and the military assured the public that the tensions in the Middle East do not pose a direct threat to Philippine security, amid renewed calls to review the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between Manila and Washington.