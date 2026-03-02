UAE summons Iranian envoy, calls attack as blatant violation sovereignty

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iran’s envoy to the UAE and issued a strongly worded protest note condemning what it described as terrorist attacks and assaults by Tehran.

Reza Ameri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Arab Emirates, was called in to receive the formal protest conveying the UAE’s condemnation “in the strongest terms.”

The ministry stressed that targeting UAE territory constitutes a blatant violation of its sovereignty, threatens national security, and breaches international conventions, resolutions, and established norms.

During the meeting, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, UAE Minister of State, expressed the country’s categorical rejection of any justifications or explanations from the Iranian government over what he described as a hostile escalation targeting civilian sites. These included residential areas, airports, ports, and other service facilities, placing innocent civilians at risk.

Al Marar said the escalation disregarded the UAE’s clear position that it would not allow its territory to be used in any military action against Iran.

He added that the attacks violate principles of good neighborliness’ and the United Nations Charter, and undermine de-escalation efforts and peaceful solutions that the UAE has consistently pursued in its relations with Iran.

The minister also warned of serious repercussions on bilateral ties, with potential impact on political, economic, and commercial relations.

The UAE reiterated its demand that its sovereignty be respected and that the attacks cease immediately and unconditionally, while affirming that it reserves the right to respond in accordance with international law.