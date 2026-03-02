Several U.S. fighter jets crash over Kuwait; crews safe, investigation underway

Several U.S. fighter jets have crashed over Kuwait, the country’s military confirmed, prompting immediate search and rescue operations.

In a statement posted on X, Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense said “several” aircraft were involved in the incident. Authorities quickly launched rescue procedures, evacuating the crews and transferring them to hospitals for medical evaluation.

“Their condition is stable,” the ministry said, adding that all necessary medical care was provided.

Videos circulating online showed a jet engulfed in flames plummeting from the sky, while another clip appeared to capture a pilot parachuting safely to the ground. Analysis of the footage by CNN suggested that at least one of the aircraft may have been an F-15E twin-engine fighter jet.

Kuwaiti defense officials said they coordinated directly with U.S. forces following the incident, undertaking joint technical measures to assess the situation. An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the crash.

While authorities did not specify the exact location of the collision, reports suggest it likely occurred near Ali Al Salem Air Base, which hosts a permanent U.S. military presence under the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing. Geolocation data cited in media reports indicated the crash may have happened several miles from the base.

The incident comes amid heightened military activity in the Middle East, as the United States and Israel continue air strikes against Iran. U.S. aircraft have been operating from multiple bases across the region, including Kuwait, as part of ongoing operations.

Officials have urged the public to rely on official sources for verified updates as the investigation continues.