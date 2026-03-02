PNP: Atong Ang still at large despite 20 raids nationwide

Gambling tycoon Atong Ang remains at large despite multiple police operations in at least 20 locations since January, according to Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

Ang is facing kidnapping charges linked to the disappearance of at least 34 cockfighting enthusiasts, or sabungeros, who allegedly cheated in his games between 2021 and 2022.

“We have raided and checked the properties and known whereabouts of Atong Ang. Perhaps we have visited or raided at least 20 areas, not only twice, but even three times,” Nartatez said in Filipino during a press briefing at Camp Crame.

He added that police had also scoured several islands across the country following reports of Ang’s presence, but all operations yielded negative results.

While the PNP chief did not disclose specific locations of the searches, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group earlier said efforts were focused on Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the Bicol Region.

Authorities are also monitoring Ang’s associates in case he is hiding with them and are coordinating with the PNP’s international counterparts amid the possibility that he may have fled abroad under an alias. However, Nartatez said their latest information indicates Ang remains in the country.

Meanwhile, police continue to pursue other high-profile fugitives, including former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co.

Bantag is accused of masterminding the 2022 killing of broadcaster Percival Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid. Co, on the other hand, is wanted on graft and malversation charges over an allegedly anomalous P289.5-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.