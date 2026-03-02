PH government strengthens protection, reintegration plans for OFWs amid Middle East conflict

The Philippine government is ramping up protection and reintegration measures for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it is closely monitoring the situation in several host countries and prioritizing on-site assistance to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos abroad. While airspace restrictions in parts of the region have temporarily delayed repatriation efforts, the agency emphasized that contingency plans are in place should conditions deteriorate further.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said mandatory repatriation will only be enforced if Alert Level 4 is declared. At present, some areas remain under Alert Level 2, which automatically imposes a deployment ban for new workers but allows authorities to focus on assisting those already in-country.

Government assistance includes food, water, financial aid, temporary shelter, and transport services for Filipinos who may need to relocate to safer areas. The DMW, through the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and Migrant Workers Offices abroad, has readied shelters and identified designated meeting points and exit routes in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and host governments.

“We are ensuring that basic needs assistance is immediately available, particularly for those who have lost jobs, experienced work disruptions, or are in distress,” Cacdac said.

Back home, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has assured returning OFWs of comprehensive reintegration support. DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian has coordinated with DMW officials to align government efforts once Filipinos begin arriving in the country.

According to DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao, the agency is prepared to extend financial assistance, psychosocial services, and livelihood support under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

“Our primary concern is to safeguard the welfare of our fellow Filipinos and ensure they receive the appropriate assistance during this difficult time,” Dumlao said.

The government is also assisting the family of Filipino caregiver Mary Anne Velazquez de Vera, who was killed during an airstrike in Israel. Authorities are coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv for the repatriation of her remains and to support her family.

Officials said the situation remains fluid as hostilities intensify, including large-scale Israeli strikes on Tehran as part of the broader conflict involving Iran and the United States. Philippine agencies remain on alert and prepared to adjust response measures as needed.