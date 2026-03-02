Ombudsman Remulla confirms meeting with ICC personnel on witness protection in Duterte case

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday confirmed that he met with personnel from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to discuss the protection of Filipino witnesses in the crimes against humanity case against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In an interview with GMA News, Remulla said the meeting took place less than a year ago when he was still serving as Justice secretary. He said former senator Antonio Trillanes IV facilitated the introduction to two ICC personnel to talk about safeguarding witnesses involved in the case.

Remulla acknowledged the meeting, saying discussions centered on ensuring protection for Filipino witnesses cooperating with the ICC.

“Since we were at the Department of Justice (DOJ) at that time, it was necessary for us to do that. These witnesses are Filipinos,” Remulla said, stressing that protecting their lives was both a legal and moral obligation.

He maintained that the DOJ’s assistance in protecting witnesses was “above board,” emphasizing that human lives were at stake.

The confirmation comes after lawyer Levito Baligod accused Remulla of committing graft over the meeting, alleging it caused “undue damage” to the government. However, Baligod did not clearly explain the supposed damage, instead referencing kidnapping charges filed by the Duterte family in connection with the former president’s arrest and detention at an ICC facility.

Meanwhile, Baligod also submitted to the Ombudsman a joint affidavit from 18 former Marines alleging that former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co instructed them to distribute suitcases of money to certain personalities.

Remulla questioned the validity of the joint affidavit, saying affidavits must be based on personal knowledge and sworn individually.

“It appears to be a patchwork of allegations combined into one affidavit. That is not how an affidavit should be executed,” he said, adding that each of the 18 individuals should submit separate sworn statements to determine the credibility of their claims.

The ICC investigation stems from alleged crimes against humanity linked to Duterte’s anti-drug campaign during his presidency. Remulla reiterated that any government action taken regarding witnesses was anchored on the responsibility to protect Filipino citizens.