Isko Moreno orders 50% fuel reduction in Manila City Hall amid global oil concerns

Isko Moreno Domagoso has signed an executive order mandating a 50 percent reduction in fuel consumption across the Manila city government, citing the potential impact of rising global oil prices due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Under the directive, all city departments, bureaus, and offices must cut fuel use by at least half. The order covers motor vehicles, generators, heavy equipment, and all other fuel-dependent assets owned, leased, or operated by the local government.

To meet the target, offices are instructed to optimize vehicle routes, consolidate deliveries, and strictly prohibit non-essential travel — including meetings that can be conducted online or trips that do not materially affect public service delivery. This policy extends to engagements involving Manila’s 896 barangays, 44 health centers, seven city-run hospitals, and district satellite offices.

Except for hospitals and health facilities, all city government offices must switch off power at 5 p.m. daily to conserve energy. Graduation ceremonies in public elementary and secondary schools will also be held within campuses to reduce transportation costs for families.

The order further allows staggered work shifts, compressed workweeks, and remote work arrangements where feasible. City-owned facilities are likewise directed to reduce non-essential lighting and adjust heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems to minimize energy use.

Exempted from the fuel-cutting measures are essential services, including police, fire and ambulance units, public health and disaster response operations, garbage collection, traffic management, and other functions deemed critical by the mayor.

Domagoso said the precautionary move aims to cushion Manila’s finances from possible oil price spikes triggered by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

In his order, he noted that Iran’s reported blockade of the Strait of Hormuz — a key global oil transit route accounting for roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil flow — could disrupt supply and drive fuel prices higher, potentially affecting both the national and local economy.