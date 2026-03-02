Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai Police warn of scammers posing as ‘Dubai Crisis Management’ staff

Dubai Police have warned residents about fraudsters impersonating employees of a supposed “Dubai Crisis Management” department and falsely claiming affiliation with the police.

Authorities said the scammers are exploiting current developments by contacting individuals and requesting sensitive personal information, including UAE Pass login details and Emirates ID data.

Police cautioned that sharing such information could lead to SIM swap fraud and unauthorized access to victims’ bank accounts via mobile banking apps.

Dubai Police emphasized that official authorities never request confidential information, passwords, or verification codes through calls or text messages.

Residents are urged not to share personal or financial details with unverified callers and to report suspected fraud immediately by calling 901 or using the eCrime platform for cybercrime reports.

