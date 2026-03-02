DMW: No mandatory repatriation yet for OFWs amid Middle East tensions

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said there is no need yet to implement mass or mandatory repatriation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) despite escalating conflict in the Middle East.

“Alam natin nirerepaso rin ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) ang mga alert levels. So wala pa tayo sa punto ng mass or mandatory repatriation,” DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac told reporters.

Tensions in the region intensified after the United States and Israel launched joint military operations against Iran on Saturday. The Israeli military said Iran responded with missile strikes toward Israel, while the Pentagon designated the American offensive as Operation Epic Fury.

Cacdac said the government does not want to trigger panic among Filipinos working abroad.

“We definitely don’t want to sound grave alarm. We don’t want to send a message of panic amongst our OFWs. Ayaw natin silang lubos na kabahan,” he said.

The DMW chief added that advisories have already been issued by Philippine embassies and Migrant Workers Offices, urging Filipinos to follow host country rules and safety protocols, including observing alarms and seeking shelter when necessary.

“So sumunod sa batas, huwag makihalo sa mga political discussions or concerns lalo na sa social media,” Cacdac said.

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government is closely monitoring the military escalation in the Middle East.

Vice President Sara Duterte likewise urged Filipinos in affected areas to secure their passports and important documents and to be prepared for any eventuality.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), meanwhile, said the conflict poses no direct threat to the country.

“The tensions remain limited to the Middle East region, and there is no verified direct threat to Philippine territory or to Filipinos and foreign nationals within the country,” AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said.