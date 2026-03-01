Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE schools, universities shift to distance learning in March 2–4

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates announced that all public and private schools, as well as universities, will transition to distance learning from Monday, March 2, to Wednesday, March 4.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said the directive covers students, teachers, and administrative staff.

Officials added that the situation will be closely monitored throughout the week, noting that the remote learning arrangement may be extended if necessary.

