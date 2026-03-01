Filipina caregiver killed in Israel airstrike, Marcos assures aid to family

A Filipina caregiver was killed amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed.

In a video message posted on his official Facebook page, Marcos said Mary Ann Velasquez De Vera, a native of Pangasinan, died along with her employer during an airstrike in Israel.

According to the President, De Vera was assisting her elderly ward to a bomb shelter when the attack occurred.

“Siya po ay isang caregiver sa Israel na tinutulungan ang kanyang alaga para dalhin sa bomb shelter ngunit hindi na po nakaabot sa bomb shelter at inabutan na sila bago sila nakarating,” Marcos said.

He added that De Vera died after being hit by shrapnel from falling bombs and has been identified by her husband, who is also an overseas Filipino worker based in Israel.

Marcos assured the public that the Philippine government will extend all necessary assistance to the victim’s family.

For emergencies, Filipinos may contact the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) through (+632) 1348 (international), 1348 (Metro Manila), or (02) 1348 (regional, mobile).

Meanwhile, tensions in the region intensified after the United States and Israel launched joint military operations against Iran on Saturday. The Israeli military reported that Iran retaliated with missile strikes on Israel.

The Pentagon has designated the American military action as Operation Epic Fury.