Trillanes: ex-Marines’ claims meant to derail ICC hearing on Duterte case

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV said allegations by a group of supposed former Philippine Marines were aimed at sabotaging the ongoing confirmation of charges hearing against former president Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Trillanes said the claims, including accusations that he helped facilitate the entry of ICC investigators into the country, were intended to cast doubt on the integrity of the proceedings.

“Ang intention dito is to sabotage the whole ICC proceedings, compromised lahat sasabihin nila, eh di, idi-dismiss ‘yung kaso. Hindi ako magugulat na gamitin ito ni [defense counsel Nicolas] Kaufman para humingi siya ng mistrial,” he said.

Eighteen supposed former Marines alleged that Trillanes assisted at least five ICC investigators and that money was delivered to him for their operational expenses. They also claimed that former congressman Zaldy Co provided accommodation and transportation for the investigators.

The group further alleged that meetings were held involving Co, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, then-Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, and then-Philippine National Police chief Nicolas Torre III.

Trillanes neither confirmed nor denied facilitating the investigators’ entry but maintained that ICC operations are classified to protect the safety of investigators and witnesses. He categorically denied receiving any money or holding meetings related to ICC activities.

“Walang mga meetings na ganyan in relation sa ICC operations. Wala akong natatanggap na pera para sa ICC,” he said.

He warned that publicly exposing details of alleged ICC operations could endanger witnesses and may constitute obstruction of justice under the Rome Statute.

The confirmation of charges hearing seeks to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to move the Duterte case to full trial before the ICC.