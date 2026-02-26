State Security Department warns of extremist recruitment targeting youth

The State Security Department (SSD) has warned against attempts by extremist groups to recruit young people through emotionally manipulative messaging, urging families and communities to remain vigilant and strengthen the values of moderation.

In a statement posted on social media, the department said extremist movements use emotionally charged rhetoric to distort facts and misrepresent key concepts in order to influence and mislead the youth.

The SSD stressed that reinforcing the principles of moderation and balanced thinking is essential to safeguard young minds from radicalization and ideological deviation.

The warning was accompanied by an awareness video illustrating how radicalization can begin subtly. The short film portrays a group of friends whose lives gradually change after one of them starts associating with an individual promoting divisive and intolerant ideologies.

Over time, the young man adopts extreme views, distances himself from his social circle, and becomes increasingly isolated, while attempting to influence others and spread hatred.

The video concludes with one of his friends recognizing the troubling changes and reporting the matter to the relevant authorities.

The department emphasized that national security is a shared responsibility. It urged the public to report any suspicious activities or practices by contacting the SSD toll-free hotline at 8006600.