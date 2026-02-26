Senator Imee Marcos seeks senate probe into alleged cash deliveries linked to Zaldy Co.

Senator Imee Marcos on Wednesday filed Senate Resolution No. 317 seeking an investigation into allegations that former members of the Philippine Marine Corps delivered suitcases filled with cash to various individuals allegedly under the instructions of former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co.

The move came after lawyer Levito Baligod and 18 former Marines held a press conference accusing several public figures of receiving cash from Co., and alleging that Co and former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV funded hotel accommodations for International Criminal Court (ICC) investigators. The group also claimed to have delivered cash to the residence of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in Ilocos Norte.

Senator Marcos described the allegations in the joint affidavit of the ex-military personnel, who claimed to have worked as Co’s personal assistants and security consultants, as “extremely alarming and serious.” The affidavit reportedly implicated lawmakers, Cabinet officials, high-ranking government personnel, and the President himself.

“Aside from corruption and kickbacks, the joint-affidavit also laid bare the alleged secret cooperation between the ICC and the present administration, contrary to the sworn denials of key officials,” the resolution read.

Marcos urged the former military personnel to present their claims before the Senate for proper scrutiny, saying, “Kung may paratang, ilatag ninyo nang malinaw. Kung may ebidensya, ilabas ninyo nang buong tapang… dito natin buksan sa Senado at suriin ang maleta ng katotohanan.”

According to Baligod, cash was prepared at Horizon Homes and delivered using airplanes and helicopters, reportedly totaling P805 billion. He also implicated Senate witness Orly Guteza in the alleged deliveries, claiming he was pressured to deny knowledge of the transactions.

Baligod further claimed that ICC investigators conducted interviews only with witnesses sent by Trillanes and allegedly exchanged $2 million in December 2023. He said affidavits will be filed with the Office of the Ombudsman and the ICC.

Malacañang dismissed the allegations as “fake news.” Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro described the claims as a “lousy script” and urged the public to scrutinize the narrative, questioning the ownership of the vehicle that picked up the ex-soldiers after their press briefing.

The Philippine Navy clarified that four of the 18 former Marines were never part of the Navy or Marine Corps, and that the majority had been dishonorably discharged or retired. Navy spokesperson Captain Marissa Martinez reminded the public to verify information and noted that retired personnel, including Guteza, are no longer under military authority.

Former Senator Trillanes denied receiving any funds from Co., calling the allegations an attempt to discredit ICC proceedings against former President Rodrigo Duterte. Trillanes vowed to file cyberlibel complaints against Baligod, media personalities, and the ex-soldiers involved.

House Deputy Minority Leader Leila de Lima called the allegations a “clear demolition job,” citing the timing amid hearings on Duterte’s charges. Meanwhile, Representatives Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr. and Zia Adiong, and Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega dismissed the claims as baseless.