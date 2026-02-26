Ethics complaint filed vs Bato dela Rosa over prolonged senate absence

A civil society group has filed a formal ethics complaint against Sen. Ronald dela Rosa over his prolonged absence from official duties, urging the Senate to investigate and consider possible sanctions, including the suspension of his salary.

In a letter addressed to Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senate ethics committee chair JV Ejercito, the group Wag Kang KuCorrupt asked the panel to look into what it described as Dela Rosa’s “prolonged absence from official duties for the past three months and counting.”

The group said the continued failure of a sitting senator to report for work and perform official functions constitutes a “clear dereliction of duty” and a “grave abuse of the privilege entrusted to him by the Filipino people.”

“As an elected public official receiving compensation from public funds, a senator carries the constitutional and moral obligation to attend sessions, participate in legislative deliberations and fulfill oversight responsibilities,” the complaint read.

Wag Kang KuCorrupt also raised concerns about the impact of Dela Rosa’s absence on committee work, noting that as a committee chair, his non-attendance could delay hearings, pending legislative measures, and oversight functions.

“Committee work is central to the legislative process, and prolonged inaction at the committee level disrupts policy development, weakens accountability mechanisms, and stalls legislation that may directly affect the welfare of the public,” the letter stated.

The group compared the situation to ordinary working conditions, saying Filipino workers do not receive compensation if they fail to report for work and may face disciplinary action or termination for repeated absences without approved leave.

“If a private sector employee were to be absent from work for three consecutive months without proper authorization, such conduct would almost certainly warrant termination. Yet when an elected official does the same, the apparent absence of immediate consequence sends a dangerous message: that public officials are held to a lower standard of accountability than ordinary citizens,” the group said.

The complaint cited possible ethical concerns, including violation of the duty to faithfully discharge official functions, potential misuse of public funds if compensation continues despite non-performance of duties, erosion of public trust, and disruption of committee operations.

The group urged the Senate ethics committee to conduct a formal inquiry, determine whether Senate rules and ethical standards were violated, and impose appropriate sanctions if warranted. One of the complainants, Professor Cielo Magno, said the suspension of Dela Rosa’s salary and office operations should be considered at the minimum.

Dela Rosa’s office, however, maintained that it remains operational despite the senator’s absence.

The lawmaker has not been attending Senate duties since last year, following reports that an arrest warrant had been issued against him by the International Criminal Court.

Sotto said he would personally review the ethics complaint and discuss the matter with Ejercito. When asked whether clear sanctions should be established for cases involving prolonged absences, the Senate President noted that current Senate rules are silent on the issue.