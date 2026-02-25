UAE Education Ministry approves new national teaching plan for 2026–2027 school year

The Ministry of Education has approved a new teaching plan for public and private schools implementing the national curriculum for the 2026–2027 academic year, as part of efforts to modernize the education system and improve learning outcomes across all stages.

The updated framework covers kindergarten to Grade 12, as well as applied education, integrated continuing education programs, literacy pathways and home-learning tracks. The ministry said the overhaul aims to strengthen academic progression, increase flexibility and better align teaching with future skills and national development priorities.

Under the plan, weekly lesson allocations have been standardized. Kindergarten pupils will have 24 lessons per week, while Grades 1 to 4 will receive 32. Students in Grades 5 to 8 and Grades 9 to 12, across both general and advanced streams, will have 36 weekly lessons. The applied track in Grade 12 will also follow the 36-lesson structure.

Schools offering a third language will continue operating within the same timetable, integrating the subject into the approved curriculum structure.

A key change includes renaming the subject “Artificial Intelligence and Technology,” replacing the previous computing and innovation designation. The subject will be taught across all stages in line with the new lesson distribution.

In early education, social studies, moral education and the arts will remain integrated within a unified kindergarten framework. At higher levels, arts subjects such as visual arts, music and theatre will be delivered through double-period sessions in selected grades to allow more time for practical training.

At the secondary level, the plan outlines compulsory, scientific and elective subjects for Grades 11 and 12 in both general and advanced streams. Weekly schedules will include core subjects, science courses, such as physics, chemistry and biology depending on the pathway, electives and academic support sessions, maintaining a total of 36 lessons.

Mathematics and science in Grade 9 advanced stream will continue to be taught in English, consistent with current practice in government schools. Students will remain on the academic pathway selected in Grade 11 when progressing to Grade 12 to ensure continuity.

The framework also expands the integrated continuing education program, including literacy pathways from Grades 1 to 6 in foundational and supplementary phases.

An academic track for Emirati women will allow completion of schooling from Grades 7 to 12 through remote digital learning. A home-learning pathway will also enable students in Grades 7 to 12 to sit examinations electronically without regular school attendance.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive education, maintaining individual education plans for students of determination, including curriculum adaptations and tailored assessment methods aligned with national evaluation policies.

Officials said the updated framework is designed to support a flexible and inclusive education system that promotes innovation, builds future-ready skills and responds to the evolving needs of the UAE’s development agenda.