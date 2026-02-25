Pag-IBIG Fund investment income jumps nearly 50% to ₱9.43 billion in 2025; assets hit ₱1.23 trillion

Pag-IBIG Fund on Wednesday said its investment income rose nearly 50% to ₱9.43 billion in 2025, reinforcing the agency’s strong fiscal position and helping sustain affordable home financing and growing member savings.

The stronger investment earnings helped lift Pag-IBIG Fund’s overall financial standing. At year-end 2025, the agency’s total assets rose to ₱1.23 trillion, while its gross investment portfolio increased to ₱190.13 billion, up ₱55.27 billion or 41.0% from year-end 2024. A large portion of the portfolio was invested in government securities, with the remainder placed in time deposits, corporate bonds and preferred shares, officials said, adding that these instruments undergo rigorous review and are subject to established safeguards.

“Pag-IBIG Fund’s investment growth demonstrates our commitment to responsible stewardship of our members’ savings,” said Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who also chairs the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees. “Through sound governance and prudent financial management, we continue to strengthen Pag-IBIG Fund’s financial position and secure its long-term stability. This allows us to grow our members’ savings, deliver competitive returns, and sustain affordable home loans under the Expanded 4PH program. In doing so, we answer President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call for government to deliver benefits and services to help uplift the lives of more Filipinos.”

Of Pag-IBIG Fund’s total assets as of year-end, housing-related assets accounted for ₱922.07 billion, while ₱96.41 billion were in short-term loans. Income-generating investments totaled ₱190.00 billion, with the remaining ₱25.98 billion in other assets such as property and equipment, cash, and intangible assets.

Meanwhile, Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta emphasized that investment decisions are undertaken within a strong governance framework designed to protect members’ savings.

“It is our responsibility to manage and grow the Filipino workers’ fund with prudence and integrity,” Acosta said. “All our investments are lawful, prudent, and fully compliant with our internal protocols and Board-granted authorities, with regular reporting to the Board to ensure transparency and accountability. Our members can be assured that every peso is managed with the highest regard for safety, sustainability, and their best interest.”

Acosta said stronger investment income supports Pag-IBIG Fund’s mandate of delivering competitive returns to members while sustaining housing and short-term loan programs nationwide.

“Every peso entrusted to Pag-IBIG Fund must be managed with safety, sustainability, and long-term value in mind. When we invest well, members benefit through stronger dividends, and more Filipino families benefit through affordable home financing,” she added.

Under its Charter, Pag-IBIG Fund returns at least 70% of its annual net income to members as dividends. In 2024, the agency declared dividend rates of 6.60% for Regular Savings and 7.10% for Modified Pag-IBIG 2 (MP2) Savings, its highest since the pandemic. Pag-IBIG Fund is expected to announce its 2025 dividend rates on Friday, Feb. 27.

Pag-IBIG Fund said it remains focused on growing members’ savings while keeping home financing within reach of more Filipino families.