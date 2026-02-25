Dubai Customs foils 18kg marijuana smuggling attempt at airport

Inspectors from Dubai Customs have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 18 kilograms of marijuana concealed inside a passenger’s luggage at Dubai International Airport, officials said.

According to Khaled Ahmed, Director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, X-ray screening operators detected unusual density in a suitcase during early morning inspections, prompting further scrutiny.

Ahmed said inspectors’ experience and specialized training helped identify subtle indicators of smuggling. Field teams discreetly monitored the luggage while ensuring the passenger remained unaware during the initial stages of the operation.

After the Asian passenger collected the suitcase at the baggage claim area, he was escorted to an inspection point in the arrivals hall for a detailed manual search in accordance with legal procedures.

The search uncovered 17 black packages carefully concealed inside the bag. Upon opening one package, inspectors found a green herbal substance suspected to be marijuana. Further examination confirmed the total weight at 18kg.

Ahmed said customs officers rely not only on advanced screening technology but also on behavioral analysis, including monitoring body language and unusual travel patterns, to detect smuggling attempts.

He added that Dubai Customs operates under an integrated security framework that combines skilled personnel and modern technology to strengthen border protection and safeguard society.

The seizure, he said, reflects the high level of readiness among inspectors and supports the authority’s strategy to maintain global leadership in secure customs operations.