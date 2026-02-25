DILG orders Bulacan gov to surrender guns over NLEX incident

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando to surrender the firearms registered under his name, along with his security escorts and the vehicles involved in an alleged road rage incident at the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the items have since been released, but the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has been directed to conduct a formal investigation into Fernando’s alleged abuse of the expressway.

Remulla said he called Fernando after receiving reports that a Bulacan Capitol convoy allegedly blocked a presidential son along NLEX on Saturday evening.

“It doesn’t matter if it was a presidential son or not. Naging ugali na ni Gov. Fernando na kapag nabiyahe siya ng NLEX ay apat na lane ang occupied niya na walang puwedeng mag-overtake,” Remulla said.

“Daig pa ang presidente kung bumiyahe. So regardless kung sino ang naging victim, that was wrong,” he added.

Earlier, Malacañang denied that any son of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was involved in a road rage incident over the weekend. Remulla likewise declined to confirm whether a presidential son was among those affected.

However, the DILG chief said he had also received reports of a separate alleged road rage incident stemming from Fernando’s supposed misuse of the expressway.

Remulla did not provide further details, saying the matter is now under investigation by the LTO.