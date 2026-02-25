Chinese national nabbed at Batangas Port over suspected espionage

A Chinese national suspected of espionage was arrested by Philippine authorities at Batangas Port on February 20, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

The BI identified the suspect as 47-year-old Zhi Ling Guan, who allegedly posed as a Filipino citizen using a fake Philippine driver’s license under the name “Mike Sy.”

Authorities said he was arrested after his fingerprints matched records in the database of the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

“After the fingerprints were cross-matched, his actual photo was found. Once that photo was seen, it turned out that he was the same person,” said LTO chief Markus Lacanilao.

The BI has yet to disclose the suspect’s activities since he reportedly entered the country in 2017.

“There are already similar cases of individuals being embedded here. They have been conducting business here for a long time and have managed to embed themselves,” said BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado.

“In fact, we’ve seen others who are already politically embedded,” he added.

The suspect admitted he is a Chinese citizen but denied being a spy, claiming he operates a motor parts business in the Philippines. The BI said he will undergo deportation proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) noted what it described as a pattern of arrests involving foreign nationals allegedly engaged in espionage activities.

“This includes a mayor with a dubious background; a Chinese national conducting mapping and eavesdropping using electronic equipment; individuals installing monitoring devices along the approaches to Ulugan Bay; and those arrested in Grande Island, Subic, and Chiquita Island,” said Philippine Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Roy Vincent Trinidad.

“What happened recently follows a trend of individuals who were arrested for alleged involvement in espionage,” he added.