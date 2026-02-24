Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE announces unified academic calendar for higher education until 2029

The UAE’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has released the academic calendar for higher education institutions (HEIs) for the academic years 2026–2027, 2027–2028 and 2028–2029.

The announcement comes a day after the Ministry of Education unveiled the school calendar for public and private schools, as part of efforts to unify academic schedules across the country.

In a statement, MoHESR said the new calendar will apply to all UAE-based federal and private HEIs. International branch campuses, however, may align their academic year start and end dates with those of their parent institutions abroad.

Academic Year 2026–2027
• Classes begin on August 31, 2026.
• Winter break runs from December 21, 2026 to January 1, 2027, with classes resuming January 4, 2027.
• Spring break is scheduled from April 5 to April 9, 2027.
• A summer semester will run from May 24 to July 2, 2027.
• The academic year ends on July 2, 2027.

Academic Year 2027–2028
• Classes begin on August 30, 2027.
• Winter break runs from December 20 to December 31, 2027, with classes resuming January 3, 2028.
• Spring break is set for March 27 to March 31, 2028.
• The summer semester will run from May 22 to June 30, 2028.
• The academic year ends on June 30, 2028.

Academic Year 2028–2029
• Classes begin on August 28, 2028.
• Winter break runs from December 18 to December 29, 2028, with classes resuming January 2, 2029.
• Spring break will be from March 26 to March 30, 2029.
• The summer semester runs from May 21 to June 29, 2029.
• The academic year ends on June 29, 2029.

The ministry said the framework allocates 16 teaching weeks for the first semester, 17 weeks for the second semester, and six weeks for the summer semester, excluding official holidays and breaks.

MoHESR said the move aims to create a balanced and structured academic system that evenly distributes study periods and breaks, enhancing students’ learning experience and supporting the quality and stability of the higher education sector.

