Tulfo: PH, China to strengthen dialogue, avoid on-air clashes

Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Sen. Erwin Tulfo disclosed that he and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan agreed to prioritize diplomatic meetings over public exchanges following tensions over the West Philippine Sea.

Tulfo met with Jing and Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro amid a word war sparked by remarks and a caricature of Chinese President Xi Jinping made by Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela.

“Well, it was productive. Both of us agreed na open yung continuous diplomatic meetings rather than public discourse, rather than magbanatan sa on-air, social media, newspaper. Sang-ayon siya na sana laging ganoon, may meeting na lang, para to advance further itong better relations between Philippines and China,” Tulfo said.

The senator noted that embassy spokespersons who previously engaged lawmakers in public exchanges were not present during the meeting. He added that the ambassador acknowledged he could not interfere with a Senate resolution addressing the issue.

“Karapatan ng Senado yun, ng mga Senador na sumagot. Yun lang yung napag-usapan namin,” Tulfo said.

Tulfo also stressed that he explained the Philippines’ democratic system and its protection of free speech, particularly in relation to Tarriela’s statements.

“Alam naman nila and sinabi ko naman na si Tarriela is under executive, kami ay sa legislative. Iba yung system of government natin dito. May executive branch, may legislative branch,” he said.

He underscored that freedom of speech is protected in the Philippines, even when it involves criticism or caricatures of leaders.

“Sabi ko, sa amin there is democracy. Kaya kahit anong sabihin mo sa leader, ano pang gawin mo, caricature o sunugin mo, we don’t have problems with that,” he added, noting that other countries may impose stricter rules on speech against their leaders.

Tulfo observed that tensions between Philippine and Chinese officials have eased in recent days.

He also revealed that a proposed Code of Conduct covering the West Philippine Sea involving the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Brunei may be finalized within the year. In addition, a memorandum of understanding between the Philippine Coast Guard and the Chinese Coast Guard is expected to return to Manila by the end of March.

The proposed agreement would shift interactions at sea toward cooperation, including joint patrols, search and rescue operations, and environmental clean-up efforts.

Tulfo said China appears open to signing the Code of Conduct, noting its participation in related meetings.

“Open sila to sign at mukhang interested din sila… lahat naman ng parties — Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, tayo — ay amenable doon sa Code of Conduct,” he said.