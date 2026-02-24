Sharjah court hears case of intoxicated man accused of issuing death threats

A court in Sharjah is reviewing charges against an Arab man accused of verbally abusing and threatening to kill a woman while under the influence of alcohol.

The case is being heard before the Sharjah Misdemeanours Court, which is examining charges that the defendant endangered the woman’s safety by issuing criminal threats during a dispute.

According to the victim’s testimony, the man approached her in an unstable and aggressive state, hurled insults, and made death threats. Fearing for her safety, she reported the incident to police.

Prosecutors subsequently charged the defendant with alcohol consumption, verbal abuse, and criminal threats.

During court proceedings, the man admitted to drinking and threatening the woman but claimed he was not fully aware of his actions due to intoxication.

The court has scheduled the issuance of its ruling on March 9.