Panelo: Duterte’s drug war statements often hyperbole, not literal

Former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo on insisted that not all statements made by former President Rodrigo Duterte about the drug war were true, saying many were exaggerations or rhetorical bluster.

Panelo, one of six Filipino lawyers representing the Duterte family at the International Criminal Court (ICC), made the remarks as the court began the confirmation of charges hearing in Duterte’s crimes against humanity case.

“Doon ako natatawa kasi ‘yung mga presentasyon na ‘yun ay parang ipinapakita nila na lahat ng mga sinabi ni [dating] presidente Duterte ay may bahid lahat ng katotohanan,” Panelo said in an interview.

He added that Duterte’s tough rhetoric was part of his speaking style, meant to instill fear in criminals rather than be taken literally.

“Ganoon ang kanyang istilo—bluster, kung tinatawag. At ‘yun ay ginagamit niya lang upang takutin ‘yung mga kriminal,” he said.

During the first day of hearings, Duterte’s lead counsel, Atty. Nicholas Kaufman, said the former president’s speeches had become “fertile fodder” for critics.

“A man whose hyperbole, bluster, and rhetoric became a natural target for privately funded NGOs and human rights activists,” Kaufman said, noting that some Duterte speeches cited by the prosecution were contradicted by other statements.

Panelo emphasized that the former president’s use of the word “kill” was often misunderstood.

“Ang problema ho sa kanila at ‘yung mga hindi nakakaintindi sa istilo ng pananalita ni [dating] presidente Duterte eh literal nilang kinukuha ‘yung salitang ‘kill,’” he said.

“What he meant was to hunt criminals through lawful means—prosecute them and put them behind bars.”

Duterte was arrested in the Philippines on March 11, 2025, based on an ICC-issued warrant. He is currently detained in The Hague, facing charges of crimes against humanity related to alleged extrajudicial killings during his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

Police records attribute around 6,000 deaths to anti-drug operations, while human rights groups estimate the toll could be as high as 30,000, including vigilante-style killings.