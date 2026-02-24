Palace: Marcos to study Feb. 25 as EDSA People Power regular holiday

Malacañang said President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. will review a proposal to declare February 25 each year as a regular holiday in commemoration of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a local interview that the proposal will be studied once it is formally submitted to the President.

“Ibigay lang po nila ‘yung versions nila kay Pangulo para po maaral. Kung maisusumite po nila ito, ‘yan naman po ay aaksyunan ng ating Pangulo,” Castro said.

House Bill 7911 seeks to declare February 25 a regular holiday to commemorate “the peaceful 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution that ousted President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr., toppled the authoritarian regime that he established, and restored democracy in the Philippines.”

In 2023, President Marcos moved the February 25 special non-working day to February 24, a Friday, citing the economic impact of holidays. In the years since, February 25 has not been observed as a holiday, whether regular or special.

Castro noted that while businesses are affected by holiday observances, those who wish to commemorate the EDSA Revolution can still do so through events and remembrance activities.