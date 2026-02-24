Latest NewsNewsPH News

DILG tracks alleged co-perpetrators of Duterte in ICC case

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo41 seconds ago

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is monitoring the whereabouts of personalities named as alleged co-perpetrators of former President Rodrigo Duterte in his case before the International Criminal Court (ICC), Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said.

Among those cited are Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa; former Davao City police chiefs Dante Danao and Dante Gierran; Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go; former National Bureau of Investigation Davao regional director Dante Gierran; and former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, who also served as lawyer for Duterte and some DDS members.

Remulla said authorities are tracing the individuals, noting that one of those named has already passed away.

“We are all aware na meron nang pinangalan na co-conspirator but wala pang warrant of arrest so wala kaming actionable document,” he said.

“However, we are tracing the people already kung nasaan sila… para in the event na kailangan, mas handa na kami kung anong gagawin namin,” Remulla added.

When asked if the individuals are still in the Philippines, the secretary said records are being validated. “We are getting all the records. We should have them by this week. I think two are abroad, dalawa nasa America. Pero makukuha at makukuha ‘yan,” he said.

Remulla clarified that without ICC-issued arrest warrants, the government has no legal basis to act but is preparing in case formal processes are initiated.

Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity before the ICC over alleged killings from 2011 to 2019, covering his terms as Davao City mayor and as president. He did not attend his confirmation of charges hearing on Monday after the court granted his request to waive his right to attend.

The former president has repeatedly said he does not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction over his case.

