Senate to discuss rules for potential WPS dialogue with China

The Senate will convene an all-senators’ caucus to establish ground rules for possible talks with the Chinese Embassy amid tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson said.

Lacson said the reported openness of the Chinese ambassador to dialogue presents an opportunity to de-escalate recent exchanges between some senators and Chinese officials.

He noted that the initiative is being undertaken in coordination with Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Erwin Tulfo.

“Not necessarily to argue about the Kalayaan Island Group or the West Philippine Sea, but at least mag-establish kami ng parameters on how to communicate with each other para hindi tayo nagkakasakitan,” Lacson said.

The planned caucus follows heated public exchanges between members of the Senate and the Chinese Embassy in Manila, including remarks made by Senator Rodante Marcoleta regarding the Kalayaan Island Group.

Lacson clarified that any potential meeting would not serve as a confrontational forum but rather as a venue to define communication lines and avoid further diplomatic friction.

He added that all senators are welcome to participate in the caucus.

Amid the continuing maritime dispute, Lacson also reiterated the Philippines’ established presence in Pag-asa Island, citing its civilian population, functioning local governance, and operational school system.

“It’s incumbent upon us, especially the Armed Forces, to protect and defend Pag-asa from either intrusion or, in a worse scenario, invasion,” he said.