PNP recovers bomb-making materials in Sultan Kudarat

Authorities recovered a stockpile of bomb-making components during a court-sanctioned operation in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

In a statement, the PNP said the operation on February 20 in Barangay Bai Saripinang was carried out by the Bagumbayan Municipal Police Station, the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Explosive and Canine Unit (SKPECU), and the 37th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army under a court-issued search warrant.

The warrant was issued against a male suspect who was not present during the operation and is now the subject of a manhunt.

Authorities recovered 12 sacks of ammonium nitrate fuel oil (ANFO), each weighing 25 kilos, 54 non-electric blasting caps, and a roll of commercial safety fuse. The items were inventoried and transported to SKPECU headquarters in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat for proper handling and technical assessment.

Investigators are preparing charges against the suspect for violating Republic Act 9516, which penalizes unlawful possession of explosives and explosive components.

“This successful operation prevented the possible use of these explosive components in criminal or violent activities,” PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said, assuring that the PNP will continue to track down individuals who attempt to store or circulate explosive materials illegally.