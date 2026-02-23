Palace denies report of ‘presidential son’ convoy harassment on NLEX

Malacañang denied a circulating online report claiming that a convoy involving a “presidential son” was harassed by another group of vehicles allegedly registered in Bulacan.

“No such incident involving any presidential son,” Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Dave Gomez told reporters in a message.

An online post earlier alleged that a three-vehicle motorcade blocked the vehicle of a “presidential son” along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), and that around 15 men got off vehicles reportedly registered in a municipality in Bulacan.

The report further claimed that a passenger from one of the Bulacan-registered vehicles stepped out carrying a firearm.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos have three sons: Joseph Simon, William Vincent, and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos.

Authorities had provided no further details as of posting time.

Deputy Speaker Jay Khonghun of Zambales criticized the social media report, calling it baseless and irresponsible.

“Kung wala namang nangyari at malinaw na itinanggi na ng Malacañang, tigilan na natin ang pagpapakalat ng fake news. Ang ganitong klaseng haka-haka ay nakakasira at nagdudulot lang ng kalituhan sa publiko,” he said in a statement.

Khonghun stressed that public discourse should be anchored on verified information from official sources.

“Hindi biro ang gumawa o magpakalat ng ganitong istorya. It undermines public trust and diverts attention from real issues that deserve serious discussion,” he added.

“If we allow this kind of misinformation to go unchecked, deception becomes normalized. That erodes the very foundations of informed democratic discourse,” Khonghun said.